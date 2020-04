Michigan State University has named a new Provost.

Teresa Woodruff will also serve as Executive President for Academic Affairs. She succeeds current Interim Provost Teresa Sullivan.

The Board of Trustees must approve President Samuel Stanley's appointment of Woodruff. Her start date is expected to be on August 1st.

Right now Woodruff is the Dean and Associate Provost for Graduate Education at Northwestern University.

