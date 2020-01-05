Michigan State University marketing campaign reduces high-risk drinking among students

Michigan State University released a recent study and marketing campaign they say has reduced high-risk drinking and harmful outcomes.

MSU says the campaign was created to educate students about actual drinking behavior on campus.

Michigan State University students say the drinking environment on campus is pretty good. "I would confidently say that most people drink responsibly at MSU," says Travis Stegall, a junior at MSU.

And Stegall would not be wrong.

According to the university study, most people assume that college students drink and make questionable decisions, but the majority of students who decide to drink do so responsibly.

"It's nothing wrong with going out and drinking and being a social drinker. Like today, I'm out having a good time, I've had one drink," said Sean Gardner, a MSU Senior.

Like Gardner, most students seemed to have the same idea.

The study showed that drinking intensity and frequency has actually declined in recent years.

Students say it's just not worth it to drink and drive or do other crazy things while intoxicated.

"It's just not worth it. You know. It costs much less to get an Uber or a Lyft than get a DUI," said Daniela Garca.

Students are being more aware of their drinking habits overall, but it also helps that local MSU bars keep an eye out as well.

"We do a limit. We don't let anyone drink over that limit. We keep an eye out for signs and tells of impairment," said Jessica Kirkpatrick, a dining room manager at Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe.

Kirkpatrick says the cafe serves two to three drinks per customer and then has a manager check the state of their customer before serving anymore, but parents say it's all about how students handle their decisions.

"I think it's a strong indicator of maturity and being able to make the important decisions in their life," said Angie Lineberry, a parent of an MSU student.

The study says powerful messages including protective behavior strategies have made impacts on reducing negative alcohol-related incidents.