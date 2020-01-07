MSP said Kevin Bacon's cellphone is what led them to find his body

Michigan State Police says information found on Kevin Bacon's phone led them to his body three days after Christmas.

News 10 got an update from Michigan State Police on the investigation on Tuesday.

"Whenever we do an investigation like this, you don't want to be remiss and leave a stone unturned. We will look at his history. We will do a deep (search) into this. We will find out everything we can about Mr. Latunski and his past history. Will look at Mr. Bacon friend's and family," said First Lt. David David Kaiser.

Bacon's family reported him missing after he didn't show up to breakfast Christmas morning. Police then found his car outside of a Dollar General with his phone inside.

"If it wasn't for his family and the police finding his car that had his cell phone in it, it would have been a more difficult investigation. That cell phone and the data on that cell phone- the State police were able to use that cell phone and use the application on the Grindr app. We were able to go back and extract the conversation that he had between him and Mr. Latunski and that's what led us to this house, that is how we found Mr. Bacon. If we hadn't found that phone, who knows if we would have ever found him," said Lt. Kaiser.

The FBI is helping with the investigation. One of their focuses is making sure there are no other victims.

"We will re-check the entire house, the premises, as well as the property. Just to make sure that there is no undisturbed earth or other potential victims. We don't have any reports of any missing victims that fit this type of profile but that is something that we are looking at," said Lt. Kaiser.

The crime is one of the worse Lt. Kaiser says he's seen in 35 years.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Bacon. It's hard enough you have to deliver that death notification to a family like this. But then when you have to provide the additional details as in this case, it's even more difficult," said Lt. Kaiser.

Police were called to Latunski's home numerous times going back to 2013. Kaiser says they're revisiting the two most-recent calls that occurred in November and October.

In November, a man ran from Latunski's home wearing only a kilt and ended up at neighbors. In October, a similar instance occurred were with a man who flew in from New York fled the home and called police. No charges were filed in those cases.

"Those are things that we are re-contacting those people putting the embarrassment aside now that this is out in the open to make sure that there are no additional things that happened there that may be inappropriate or illegal now that people wish that they could talk about," said Lt. Kaiser.

MSP has 12 detectives, 2 lieutenants, and a criminal analyst working the case with help from the FBI as needed.

