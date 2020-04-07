Michigan Senate votes to extend State of Emergency

The Michigan Senate met Tuesday morning to decide on whether or not to extend Michigan's State of Emergency.

The Senate voted to extend the State of Emergency through April 30.

The Senate voted by voice, denying Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 70-day emergency declaration, but approved a 23-day extension.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) released the following statement regarding the Senate vote:

“The coronavirus waits for no one, and that’s why Gov. Whitmer must be equipped with the full authority to respond to this pandemic quickly. We tried to extend the state of emergency for the full 70 days as requested, but at the end of the day this shortened timeframe is what was in front of us for a vote. I wish the extension was longer, but we will continue to keep moving forward and doing our jobs just like millions of Americans are being asked to do.”

The resolution moves to the Michigan House of Representatives for a vote, which is expected to come later Tuesday.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

