Michigan Senate may not release results of probe of comments

The Michigan Senate may not release the findings of a sexual harassment probe of a male lawmaker who told a young reporter that high school boys visiting the Capitol could have “fun” with her.

The Legislature isn't subject to Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act. It does release broad financial records related to harassment investigations, but not much else.

State Sen. Pete Lucido issued a brief apology for what he called a “misunderstanding” Wednesday after a Michigan Advance journalist published a report detailing their interaction outside the state Senate chamber.

A spokeswoman for the state Senate's leader says there's no precedent for releasing personnel files.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.