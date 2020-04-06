Michigan Science Center launches daily, live science presentations online

The Michigan Science Center said it will be launching daily, live science presentations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The center said the presentations will take place each weekday at 2:30 p.m through the ECHO Distance Learning Studio.

The center said it will be covering topics like chemistry, electricity, astronomy and more. The Michigan Science Center said those who participate in the presentations will have a chance to interact with the presenters over a chat feature, getting the opportunity to ask questions and get answers about the presentation in real-time.

"Now, more than ever, our future depends on science. In these uncertain times, MiSci will continue to deliver on our mission to inspire curious minds to discover, explore, and appreciate STEM. This is especially important to families with school-aged children. It is times like these that they need us most,” said MiSci President and CEO Christian Greer. “While we regularly facilitate distance learning programs to K-12 schools across the state, our team has been working diligently over the past 48 hours to modify our presentation format to bring these great programs directly into your living room and on your mobile device."

The center said it will also be posting suggestions for "At Home Science" that students can try themselves using household materials.

"Yes, our facility is temporarily closed to the public as we support social distancing and 'flattening the curve,' yet with our team’s passion for teaching and learning, we continue to innovate. I invite you to see them shine by tuning in to ECHO," stated Greer.

For more information on the ECHO Distance Learning Studio click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.