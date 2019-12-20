Michigan Retailers Association has 'Super' Saturday shopping advice

Long check-out lines and traffic jams are in store this weekend for all of the last-minute holiday shoppers. The Michigan Retailer's Association has advice for the busiest shopping day of the year, which is the Saturday before Christmas.

"For the holiday rush, don't be in a rush. Otherwise, you're going to be frustrated in the parking lot, you're going to be frustrated in the store. Be strategic about it, pick which stores you want to hit, don't feel like you have to cover the whole landscape," said Meegan Holland, with the Michigan Retailers Association.

The National Retail Federation predicts around 147.8 million shoppers will be out on Saturday nationwide.

Holland says instead of bouncing from store to store, make a plan before you head out that includes what you're going to buy and where. She says during the holidays, discounts are everywhere and the best deals depend on your personal gift list.

"There are always discounts available because of stores being willing to price match their competitors. If you have a favorite store and you see that they have an item that is cheaper at their competitor, chances are you'll be able to get them to match that price," said Holland.

Holland says the holidays are also a good time to shop local and support your community.

"You're shopping dollar really makes a huge difference in your community. If you spend it online it goes right out of your community, maybe out of Michigan never to be seen again, but if you spend it locally it will circulate in your local community and really do a lot of good," said Holland.

You can also buy items online at some stores and pick it up in-store to avoid the long lines and the concern over whether it will be delivered on time.

