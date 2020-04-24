Michigan Public Service Commission customers to receive protections due to COVID-19 restrictions

Last week, the Michigan Public Service Commission ordered all utilities under its jurisdiction to provide certain protections for their customers and report related data to the MPSC by April 20 due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, due to limitations, the order does not adress municipal utilities. Attorney General Dana Nessel and consumer advocate groups are asking these entities to follow the MPSC order.

"I applaud the Michigan Public Service Commission for ordering these minimum protections and requiring data reporting on recconection efforts," said Nessel. "During this time of unprecedented economic strain, it is essential for customers to have access to basic utility services."

Under the MPSC's April 15 order, the following minimum protections are in place for eligible customers related to bill payment, disconnection of service and reconnection of service:

Protections for low-income customers and seniors. Stoppage of services will be suspended for any low-income customers and senior customers through June 1, 2020.

Protections for customers medically affected by COVID-19. This will allow for any customers exposed to or infected by COVID-19 to be eligible for an additional 30-day medical hold to suspend disconnection of service.

Restoration of electric and gas service for any customers experiencing financial hardship related to COVID-19.

Add more flexibility of payment plans as well as extend access to payment plans to customers financially impacted by COVID-19.

Limiting face to face contact through the closing of office lobbies.

"Having access to affordable, reliable electric and gas service is essential at all times for living comfortable healthy lives, but more so than ever when all Michiganders are sheltering in place," said Charlotte Jameson, program director for legislative affairs, energy and drinking water for Michigan Environmental Council. "All communities in Michigan have been hit by the coronavirus and a patchwork of utility responses won't provide the level of consistency in protection that is needed."

