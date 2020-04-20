Michigan Pride 2020 has been canceled

For the first time in 31 years, the Michigan Pride Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the event took to Facebook to make the announcement about the cancelation on Monday.

The event was scheduled to take place on June 13.

Organizers say the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic made them realize having such a large gathering would be dangerous to public health.

Pride organizers are encouraging people to show their pride in other ways such as flying a pride flag outside of their homes.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.