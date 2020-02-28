Michigan Nordic Fire Festival returns in 2020 for its fifth year

The Michigan Nordic Fire Festival starts Friday.

This popular festival allows the medieval Viking period to come to life in mid-Michigan.

With historic re-enactments, awesome costumed participants, cool vendors and lively entertainment, the festival running from Friday evening, February 28 through the afternoon of March 1.

The opening ceremony includes the now-traditional burning of a Viking long ship.

During the event the festival grounds will be packed with educational, entertainment and family-friendly activities for all ages.

Whether you are looking for historically accurate demonstrations, or just want to wear a silly hat and enjoy a little revelry, organizers say you will find it.

Organizers also say that many popular acts and vendors from previous years will be back in 2020.

Younger visitors can take on the Viking Kids Quest, with its age-appropriate games and activities; and adult visitors can impress their friends with their Viking prowess at various games, contests and feats of strength.

Once again in 2020, the on-site Viking Mead Hall will be open both Friday and Saturday nights.

The hall has mead, ale and entertainment for adults 21-and-over.

The festival takes place at 620 West Shepherd Street, across from Lincoln Park in the City of Charlotte.

Parking is at Charlotte High School, free shuttle service is provided to the festival grounds.

The event itself takes place both inside and outdoors, with some activities in heated tents.

However, visitors should come prepared for winter weather.

Individual tickets are $10, but a family pass can be purchased for $20.

The money raised is used to grow and fund the event.

Tickets can be purchased online.

The website also includes a festival survival guide.

Copyright WILX 2020. All rights reserved.