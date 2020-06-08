Michigan: No smoking, 15% capacity when Detroit casinos open

Michigan regulators say Detroit casinos must ban smoking on their gambling floors and limit capacity to 15% initially when they are allowed to open by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board approved minimum reopening guidelines for the commercial casinos Monday, though they remain closed under a gubernatorial order.

Many tribal casinos, which aren't regulated by the state, have already reopened or will do so soon. During their initial re-opening, Detroit casinos will limit capacity and keep poker rooms closed.

They will check temperatures of everybody entering. Patrons will be required to wear a mask unless drinking or eating.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.