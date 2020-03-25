Michigan National Guard helping with coronavirus response

The Michigan National Guard is working to help keep Michiganders safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called them up to help during the state of emergency.

The Guard is partnering with other state agencies to make sure everyone has what they need to fight the coronavirus.

"We're a partner. In most cases we are a silent partner," said Major General Paul Rogers.

You won't see troops on the street enforcing the "Stay Home" order.

Major General Rogers said instead they use their expertise to help other state agencies.

"We are there to augment and provide our skillset to help and support them as they are dealing with this mission," he said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is essentially taking charge of fighting the coronavirus.

Many troops from the National Guard are helping with the planning of the state response.

"We're embedding them into Health and Human Services or we are amending them into the planning at the state emergency operations center," said Major General Rogers.

He said they are used to responding in times of need, such as a hurricane in the south, but this time it is different.

"We are all simultaneously dealing with an emergency within our own sovereign state. We're all called up to support that," said Major General Rogers.

Major General Rogers said the response will continue until the coronavirus crisis is over.

