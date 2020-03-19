Michigan Army National Guard distributing coronavirus supplies

The Michigan Army National Guard has been called up to distribute supplies to health departments across the state.

Supplies such as face shields, gowns, and gloves are being assembled by the Michigan Army National Guard then delivered to public health departments, per an announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a news release.

“The Michigan National Guard has been involved with the COVID-19 response from a planning and coordination standpoint since the SEOC was stood up,” Whitmer said in the release. "The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are part of the fabric of our communities and I am confident they are ready to support state and local agencies as this response continues.”

Members of the Michigan Army National Guard train and respond with state and local emergency responders, said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general, in the release.

