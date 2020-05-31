Michigan National Guard Support to Grand Rapids and Lansing

At the request of Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, the Michigan National Guard was activated to ensure peace and repair property damage in Grand Rapids. Guard members are standing by to provide similar support to the city of Lansing if needed.

“Protecting the health and safety of Michiganders continues to be my number on priority,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “The Michigan National Guard is already assisting with humanitarian efforts in communities across the state. Guard members will remain nimble and ready to ensure peace and the safety of people and property during these unprecedented times.”

The Michigan National Guard will provide support to civil authorities as long as requested in order to ensure the safety of people and mitigate and repair property damage.

“I am deeply appreciative of the Michigan National Guard for providing assistance to our city in maintaining safety and order for our community,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Public safety is our top priority and we appreciate the support as we confront these challenging circumstances.”

“The Lansing Police Department and other area law enforcement continue to actively monitor demonstrations downtown and at the Capitol,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “We welcome the Michigan National Guard as an additional partner to increase our public safety preparedness as issues evolve. They are a great force multiplier to protect Lansing residents and area businesses this evening.”