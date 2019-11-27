Michigan Liquor Control urges sober driving

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the biggest bar night of the year, and one of the deadliest nights on Michigan roads.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is urging people to be responsible about drinking. They say not to get swept up in binge drinking, and most importantly no drinking and driving.

“Drunk driving is a real threat to every Michigan community especially during holidays like Thanksgiving,” MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi said. “Driving under the influence is not only illegal, it’s deadly, and no one should ever take that risk. If you are under the influence of any impairing substance, hand the keys to a sober friend instead of driving yourself home.”

In 2018, there were 11 fatalities in Michigan during the Thanksgiving holiday, four those were due to drunk driving.

To avoid drinking and driving make sure to have a designated driver, use public transportation or ride share.

To encourage people to not drink and drive, the City of East Lansing allows people to bypass their overnight parking restrictions.

"A resident can either call our police desk or they can even get online and request an exception for overnight parking and that would preclude the vehicle from getting a parking ticket during the overnight hours. That 2 AM to 6 AM period," Dep. Chief Steve Gonzalez of the East Lansing Police Department said.

Ride services like Uber are also stepping up to make a difference this holiday.

Uber is offering riders a few travel perks during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, people that Uber will receive save money on a future ride by receiving a $25 credit.

The company said the perk is in an effort to encourage riders to be safe this Thanksgiving, ensuring people do not drink and drive.

