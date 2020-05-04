Michigan Liberation stands in solidarity in front of MDOC

Michigan Liberations and other community groups protested outside of the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) Monday.

The groups are calling on Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature, as well as other law enforcement and court staff, to protect populations and stop the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan state prisons and jails.

In a release, the group said there are 1,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state correctional facilities. They say out of those confirmed cases, 41 inmates have died from the virus.

In the release, Michigan Liberation said it is demanding a release of everyone in MDOC custody that is eligible for parole, as well as those who have been approved for parole but have not reached their release date. The group is also demanding re-entry assistance is provided that guarantees stable housing and access to healthcare for those who are released.

You can read the group's full list of demands here.

