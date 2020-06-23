Michigan Legislature OKs lifting new July 1 budget deadline

Michigan's Legislature has given final approval to a bill to lift a new July 1 deadline by which it's supposed to send a budget to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The legislation, which she plans to sign, would delay the requirement until 2021 due to uncertainty over a revenue shortfall caused by the pandemic. Michigan’s fiscal year doesn't start until Oct. 1. But lawmakers typically try to finalize the spending plan months in advance. The Democratic governor and Republican-led Legislature previously agreed to enact a law requiring that lawmakers pass a budget by July 1, following last year's impasse over road funding.

