Michigan Governor selected for meeting with top Avenger

Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with Captain America on Monday.

Yes, that Captain America, from the Avengers, played by movie star, Chris Evans.

She tweeted a photo of her meeting with the star.

We had a MARVELous day with @ChrisEvans yesterday! pic.twitter.com/uqhe0CaHzc — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 10, 2020

Evans told Wired earlier this year that he's starting a new website called, A Starting Point, where he will feature one minute interviews where he talks to political figures about big topics like health care and the economy.

According to the article, the website is described as this: an online platform organized into sections like immigration, health care, education, and the economy, and a series of questions like, What does DACA mean? What is a tariff? What’s the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?

He is planning on inviting politicians to answer the questions in minute-long videos where he would conduct the interviews himself from behind the camera.

The article goes on to say that Evans made a choice to create this website based on a time when he was watching the news and heard an unfamiliar acronym, searched for the meaning of it, and was bombarded with descriptions of what that acronym meant but with competing points of view.

ET is reporting that Evans has already collected more than 1,000 videos from more than 100 members of Congress, along with about half of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

