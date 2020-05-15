Michigan DNR to reopen Grand Haven State Park Channel parking lot May 22

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it plans to reopen Grand Haven State Park's Channel parking lot, also known as Fisherman's parking lot to public parking starting at 8 a.m. Friday, May 22.

Both the Channel parking lot and campground area at Grand Haven State Park were closed to vehicle traffic May 3 due to public health and safety concerns after large groups congregated and failed to practice proper social distancing over the busy weekend. While the park's day-use areas have been open, the DNR has closed many services and amenities across the entire state parks systems to create an environment where social gathering is less likely to occur and where effective social distancing is most feasible.

"Grand Haven State Park is one of Michigan's most popular outdoor destinations, and we know many people love to return here year after year," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "Right now, with the health and safety of the public and our staff as top priorities, we will be working with local law enforcement to assist as needed. We want our visitors to enjoy the park over the holiday weekend, but to do so responsibly and mindfully."

To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, DNR officials ask visitors to follow social distancing guidelines or the department again may have to close the parking lots in order to protect public health.

