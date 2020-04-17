Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs provides emergency relief funds to non-profits

The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs launched a new program providing grants to eligible nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The program will provide a total of over $500,000 in relief funds.

"With the outbreak of COVID-19, many of our state's arts and culture organizations are faced with serious economic impacts, including challenges with cash flow and resources to support their workforce," said MCACA Director Alison Watson."The Emergency Relief Funds program will provide assistance to these organizations that add so much value to Michigan's economy and bolster the creative life of our communities."

To be eligible, applicants must be a nonprofit arts and cultural organization, have tax-exempt status under Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Services code, and be incorporated and physically located in Michigan. The maximum request is $5,000 and applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 1. Funds are expected to be disbursed by June 1.

