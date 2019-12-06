Michigan Christmas trees were delivered to Chicago

The holidays are getting closer as Christmas trees from northern Michigan arrived in Chicago.

The trees arrived at a Navy pier earlier Friday and it was all thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw.

The yearly journey across Lake Michigan is a tradition that started back in the late 1800s and has been re-enacted in Chicago for the last 20 years.

"The trees come from Michigan. We deal with growers there and they are so enthusiastic about this. They give us their best trees and they love what we do," CDMR John Stone said, commanding officer of the Mackinaw.

In fact, more than 1,200 trees were aboard the ship and they will be given to families who are in need.

