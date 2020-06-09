Michigan Center grads will hit the race track

Michigan Center High School’s class of 2020 will cross the finish line at Michigan International Speedway to celebrate graduation, according to a Tuesday news release from MIS.

A pace car will lead graduates’ vehicles around the two-mile track. As they cross the finish line, their names will be announced.

The event is closed to the public to adhere to federal Centers for Disease Control and other health agency guidance during the coronavirus pandemic. All attendees will stay in their vehicles during the ceremony.

“Our Michigan Center Seniors have endured many challenges the last few months,” Michigan Center High School Principal Lisa Falasco said. “To be able to recognize them on a national stage at Michigan International Speedway is an incredible opportunity and a special memory that they will cherish for years to come.”

Attendees will also be able to donate to a STEM event taking place at MIS in 2021 that will help a student from the surrounding community attend and learn about the engineering behind racing.

For more information on MIS events, go to www.mispeedway.com.

