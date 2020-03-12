Michigan Capitol tours canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

The State of Michigan is taking precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield announced all tours, receptions, and other House-sanctioned public gatherings are suspended until April 20.

The public is still allowed in the House Office Building, but Sergeant at Arms may restrict access to unoccupied member offices.

House employees also aren't allowed non-essential out-of-state travel.

Several staff members are also encouraged to work from home.

