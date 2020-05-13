Michigan COVID cases rise by 370, reaching 48,391

The cases of COVID-19 in Michigan continue to slowly increase, as the number of cases in Michigan increased by 370 since Tuesday, May, 12. The state of Michigan also saw an increase of 40 deaths since Tuesday.

Eaton County is now reporting 155 cases and six deaths.

Jackson County now reports 405 cases and 26 deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 605 cases and 18 deaths.

Shiawassee County now reports 213 cases and 19 deaths.

Clinton County is now reporting 127 cases and no deaths.

Michigan Department of Corrections now reports 2,145 cases and 56 deaths.

The good news, however, the state reports that 22,686 have recovered from the virus, almost half of all cases in Michigan.

That statistic will be updated weekly.

