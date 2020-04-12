Michigan COVID-19 cases up 645 and 95 deaths from Saturday

The state of COVID-19 continues to worsen in the Great Lake State, as the state of Michigan reported 645 confirmed cases and 95 deaths since Saturday, April 11.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan rose to 24,638 and deaths climbed to 1,487 as of April 12.

This is the first time there was a decline in reported cases since the virus hit Michigan in March.

The hardest hit counties continue to be Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties.

Ingham county has 250 cases and three deaths.

Jackson county has 171 cases and four deaths.

Eaton county now reporting 74 cases and four deaths.

Clinton county has 91 cases and three deaths.

Michigan's death toll now stands at 1,487.

But, this week state health officials say 433 people have recovered from the virus.

That new statistic will be updated weekly.

Michigan has the third highest total of COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

