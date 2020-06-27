Michigan COVID-19 cases top 63,000, recoveries top 51,000

The coronavirus continues its spread throughout Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 314 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths linked to the virus.

Michigan's total now tops 63,000, sitting at 63,009 cases and 5,907 deaths.

Jakcson County reports 473 cases and 29 deaths.

Ingham County reports it has 938 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports 238 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 171 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports it has 246 cases and 26 deaths.

This good news though, Michigan reports 51,099 have recovered from the virus.

This number will be updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.