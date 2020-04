The state of COVID-19 continues to worsen in the Great Lake State, as the state of Michigan reported over 1,200 confirmed cases and 111 deaths since Friday, April 10.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan rose to 23,993 and deaths climbed to 1,392 as of April 11.

The hardest hit counties continue to be Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties. Michigan has the third highest total of COVID-19 cases.

