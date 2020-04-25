Michigan COVID-19 cases rise to 37,203 with 3,274 deaths

The Michigan Health Department confirmed Saturday that 37,203 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 3,274.

Ingham County reported four new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 395. Nine people have died from COVID-19 in Ingham County.

Jackson County reported 323 cases of the virus, up from 313 cases on Friday. The county confirmed one new death Saturday, bringing its total to 16.

Eaton County reported 114 cases and five deaths, signaling no changes from Friday.

Clinton County also saw no new cases or deaths from COVID-19. The county has 106 cases and nine deaths.

This week, officials announced 8,342 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.