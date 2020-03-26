Michigan COVID-19 cases continue to climb as economic concerns mount

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday that there are now 2,856 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. 60 people have died from the coronavirus, according to officials.

The update came amid reports that almost 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. Economists say the rate of applications for unemployment benefits is usually the same as the rate of layoffs.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also announced Thursday that she sent a request to President Donald Trump requesting a major disaster declaration during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only does the letter request programs such as Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Disaster Crisis Counseling, but also public assistance programs such as Debris Removal and Utilities.

Additionally, the governor requested Hazard Mitigation assistance to help provide relief during planning for recovery in the long-term, as the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated this state’s vulnerability to future pandemics.

