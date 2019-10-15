Michigan Avenue west of Harrison Road will be closed this weekend

If you're headed into East Lansing this upcoming weekend, it's going to be a challenge to get through parts of the city.

Crews are working on an infrastructure project and Michigan Avenue west of Harrison Road will be closed Friday through Sunday.

Detours will be posted.

Drivers will be able to get to businesses in the area.

According to the city of East Lansing, the Infrastructure Restructure is expected to provide improvements to aging sewage infrastructure in the area by replacing the original sewer system, create a more efficient underground system by increasing capacity, provide an opportunity to separate storm water from the wastewater system located in the Michigan Avenue right of way and more.

