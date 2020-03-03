Michigan Avenue will lose a lane

Right now, Michigan Avenue runs two lanes in each direction between Creyts Road and Dibble Street.

Delta Township wants to combine two of those traffic lanes and turn them into a middle turn lane, so they can add a bike lane in each direction.

Township Manager Brian Reed says it will make the road safer while also making Lansing more accessible.

"It's been in our non-motorized plan since 2012 to include bike lanes on Michigan Avenue," said Reed. "We recently added bike lanes on Willow Highway and Old Lansing Road. Michigan Avenue is a third thoroughfare with bike lanes where people can get into Lansing and use it for either recreation or transportation."

You might think reducing a road from four lanes to three would make traffic slower.

The township decided to take a closer look.

"Any time you do a road change like that you do a pretty comprehensive road study...so that's what we did," said Reed.

The study showed removing two traffic lanes and adding a left-turn lane would actually help during periods of heavy traffic.

"It would calm traffic, make the area more safe and provide some non-motorized facilities on Michigan Avenue," said Reed.

A safer road with bike lanes is a perfect combination for a school zone.

"School safety is really important to us," said Reed. "Waverly has a lot of schools in that area...I feel like calming traffic through the school zone...we think it'll make that safer."

There will be a public information meeting about the project Wednesday night at the Delta Township Public Library at 6 p.m.

The project is expected to take place in the spring and summer of 2021.

