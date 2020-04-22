Michigan Ave. lane closures start Wednesday in East Lansing

We have a street closure advisory for any driver who travels through East Lansing.

The city is closing the eastbound and westbound right lanes of Michigan Avenue between Kensington Rd. and the western edge of the city.

The lane closure begins Wednesday, April 22.

These lanes will be closed through the end of next week.

At that time, crews will shift work to the inside lanes.

Also note, bike lanes on that thoroughfare will also be closed in both directions.

