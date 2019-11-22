Michigan Army National Guard tests for PFAS contamination spread around Grand Ledge Facility

The Michigan Army National Guard is testing ground water this week to see if PFAS contamination is spreading from the Grand Ledge Armory to the city and rural communities nearby.

Crews are out at the Grand Ledge Armory testing soil, ground water, surface water and storm runoff to understand where the PFAS contamination is and how high the levels are.

"We are also looking at our ground water flow to understand if there is any potential human health issues that may be present but at this point we don't have any reason to believe there is one," said Jonathan Edgerly, the Environmental Manager Michigan Army National Guard

Tests last spring found high levels of PFAS in two water samples.

That's led to this second round of testing on ground water wells along the perimeter of armory property.

If contamination is found there, the guard will sample residential wells in the area.

"I want the people are here to know that we are working very hard and quickly to understand what is going on in this area," said Edgerly.

According to the Guard, state and local health departments say the drinking water is safe.

"At this point I would say they have no reason to be concerned, plus the Grand Ledge municipal water has been tested and has no PFAS detection," said Edgerly.

The testing at the armory will continue testing for the rest of the month.

The results from this the grand ledge army testing will be available in 8 to 12 weeks.

News 10 will keep you posted on what they find.

