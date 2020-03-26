Michigan Appeals Court overturns 10-year sentences

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) -- The Michigan appeals court has overturned a 10-year prison sentence for a Kent County man who was involved in a drunken-driving crash that killed a woman in 2017.
Her twin sons had major injuries.
Doug Crystal pleaded no contest to drunken driving causing death in the 2017 crash.
Judge Mark Trusock ordered a 10-year sentence, well above the minimum guidelines.
But the appeals court says Trusock didn't give sufficient reasons to justify a sentence outside the guidelines.
The court also says the new sentence will be handled by a different judge.
