Michigan AG sends letter to Consumer Reporting Agencies to ensure residents' credit is protected

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that she was joining 21 other attorneys general in sending a warning letter to the Consumer Reporting Agencies that they are willing to enforce safeguards to make sure consumers' credit is accurately and fairly reported amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Consumer protection enforcement and ensuring the wallets of Michiganders are adequately protected as we navigate through this crisis is at the forefront of our work at the Michigan Department of Attorney General," Nessel said in a press release. “Despite the federal government’s failure to commit to some of the crucial enforcement requirements in both the CARES and Fair Credit Reporting Acts, my colleagues and I have put the three credit reporting agencies on notice to make it clear that we will enforce the law.”

Nessel joins the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania. Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin in sending the letter.

In the letter, the group warns the three CRAs that each state will enforce the requirements of the Federal Credit Reporting Acts and agreements between CRAs and states to conduct meaningful and timely investigations of consumer disputes of credit information.

