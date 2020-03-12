Michigan AG investigating coronavirus price gouging

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is investigating complaints of price gouging over coronavirus fears.

A spokesman for the Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are 46 price-gouging complaints.

The office sent letters to two businesses, one in Ann Arbor and another in Western Michigan, to gather more information.

Those businesses need to respond to avoid farther action.

"We are actively looking at other potential targets, but we cannot identify them. Every complaint about price-gouging related to this public emergency is being carefully considered, and we encourage consumers to file an official complaint with the Attorney General's office," said Attorney General Dana Nessel spokesman Ryan Jarvi.

Complaints can be filed online at mi.gov/agcomplaints or by calling 877-765-8388.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available online at a state website focused on the issue, and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

