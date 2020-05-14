Michigan AG has a warning for Thursday's protesters

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced stepped up security for a protest planned at the State Capital Building Thursday.

The protest comes as frustrations continues to grow over the state's "Stay at Home" order.

Attorney General Nessel told News 10 she is calling on demonstrators to keep their protests peaceful and free of violence and intimidation.

This is a very concerning situation and we don't want to see it escalate into violence," said Nessel.

She added, "If that requires additional police presence, then that's what we're going to do to make sure that everybody stays safe and secure."

The protest is scheduled to start Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Thursday's event is scheduled to last until 1 p.m.

