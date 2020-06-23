Michigan AG asking court to shutdown Line Five

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking an Ingham County judge to shut down Enbridge's Twin Line Five oil pipelines.

These pipelines run below the Straits of Mackinaw.

AG Nessel filed motions to stop operations.

This is after the company reported significant damage to one of the pipelines last week.

The company initially shut down both pipelines, but then reactivated them over the weekend.

Nessel is also asking for Enbridge to release all information related to the cause of the new damage.

