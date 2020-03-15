Michigan AG Nessel addresses Gov. Whitmer's executive orders

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a press conference Sunday to address Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders regarding the coronavirus.

A variety of state health officials also spoke, including Ingham County Health Department Director Linda Vail. She announced that Ingham County will follow Oakland County in ordering bars and restaurants to limit capacity by 50 percent.

Nessel also addressed complaints regarding price gouging, specifically with things like hand sanitizer and masks. She says businesses may not sell these items for more than 20 percent higher than their original price. Those businesses doing so will face misdemeanor charges if caught.

State prosecutors and police said they would enforce all bans as necessary. Health officials went on to say the pandemic will continue to get worse, urging the public to be proactive in cleaning and social distancing to avoid overwhelming the health care system.

