Michigan AG Dana Nessel pushes for DTE residential rate decrease

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed testimony in DTE's Energy's rate hike case before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC), arguing that its 9% increase is "excessive and unnecessary," according to the AG's office.

DTE filed its rate increase request with MPSC back in July, according to the AG's office, and the request includes an annual increase in revenues of $351 million, resulting in more than a 9% rate increase for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The testimony given by Nessel states that DTE should reduce its request to $41 million and fairly distribute its costs so that industrial customers are paying their fair share, according to the AG's office.

“As the state’s chief consumer advocate on utility matters, I have a responsibility to ensure any rate increase is in the best interest of our state’s residential ratepayers. This one isn’t,” Nessel said. “A nine percent hike request when DTE already exceeds its return on equity year over year is simply unjustifiable and unsupportable. That is precisely why I am arguing to not only limit the company’s rate increase for all customers but to specifically decrease the current rates paid by residential customers by reallocating costs.”

DTE provides electricity to approximately 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan, according to the release.

The company provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers across the state, according to the release.

To view the testimony, click here.

To view DTE Energy's rate hike case, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.