Michigan 3rd in nation for Census returns

People in Michigan are off to a good start filling out the Census.

As of Sunday, the state ranks third in the nation for the number of households completing the questionnaire.

According to the "Be Counted" campaign, just over 51% of the state's 4.6 million households have filled it out.

Information gathered through the Census is important because it determines congressional representation and federal funding for state and local programs.

Michigan's Census Director said filling it out is easy.

"It's super convenient. You can fill it out online, it's only nine questions. It's going to take a few minutes, or you can call a toll free number," said Kerry Ebersole Singh.

The state would like to get a least 82% of the Census questionnaires back. As of right now, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to start going door to door in May to those who haven't completed it yet.

