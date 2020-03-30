Michigan National Guard to staff food banks in four communities

The Michigan National Guard has received a request to help food back in four communities across the state, according to a release from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

The four communities receiving assistance are Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint and Pontiac, and the state said about 10 National Guard members will be serving at each site.

Support for the food banks will begin Monday, March 30 and is expected to continue through Mid-April, according to the governor's office.

“The aid that men and women of the Michigan National Guard will provide to Food Banks across Michigan is further proof that the Michigan National Guard is a true cornerstone of Michigan communities,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “I could not be more proud of their service, commitment, and determination, and they are making a difference in the state’s response to COVID-19.”

Whitmer's office said the food distribution sites asked that the National Guard members help with mobile food distribution, which serves between 300 and 600 families daily. National Guard members will also help direct traffic for drive-thru assistance and help with backing bags of fruit and handing bags to cars, the governor's office said.

“The Michigan National Guard strives to be a provider of exceptional service,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard. “As the response to COVID-19 continues, we stand ready to serve our neighbors, family, and friends in the communities in which we live and work.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.