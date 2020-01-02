Michael Magik Jones back in court

A man accused of shooting at Lansing Police on two different occasions back in 2018 was in court on Thursday.

Michael Magik Jones, from Holt, is facing several different charges:

- Assault with intent to murder: (this was against Lansing Police Officers Sarah Wilson and/or Ryan Kellom)

- Assault with intent to murder: (against Lansing Police Sergeant Erick Pratl and/or LPD Sergeant Jason Spoelma and/or LPD Detective Michael Schulte and/or LPD Officer Doug Hall and/or LPD Officer Eric Boswell and/or Medic Charles Stadt)

- Firearms possession by a felon

- Felony firearm

Jones was previously charged with the following, for incidents on Feb. 24 and March 31 of 2018:

- Discharging a firearm in or at a building (3-31)

- Assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) (2-24)

- Carrying a concealed weapon (2-24)

- Felony firearm (2-24)

- Another charge of felony firearm (3-31)

- Carrying a concealed weapon (3-31)

Police say Michael Jones shot into a building on Mary Avenue near MLK on March 31, before exchanging gunfire with police in two different locations. Jones suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was hospitalized.

According to the Ingham County Prosecutor, officers were responding to a report of shots fired. During their initial investigation, they received a description of a possible armed suspect. They identified the possible suspect, and as officers approached, one of the officers drew their pistol and commanded the suspect to stop. It's alleged that the suspect opened fire on the officers and ran from the scene.

After that alleged altercation, Michigan State Police and Lansing Police searched for the suspect. MSP identified the suspect who was hiding in the area from a helicopter. Lansing Police Officers approached the suspect and allege that the suspect shot at them. Two of the LPD officers fired, and the suspect was struck by the gunfire. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

Jones trial is set to begin on Jan. 6. An Ingham County judge ruled that the two shootings from 2018 will be tried together. The trial is expected to take several days.

