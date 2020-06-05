Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand to donate $100 million to fight racism

(Gray News) - NBA superstar Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand of Nike shoes and athletic wear announced Friday they are donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that work to ensure racial equality, social justice and equal access to education.

The donation is in addition to $40 million pledged by Nike earlier in the day.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement," Jordan and Jordan Brand said in a joint statement. "Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

The announcement came after the death of George Floyd during his arrest by four Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. The officers have since been fired and charged, including Derek Chauvin who faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Since then, demonstrations, protests and riots have resulted around the country.

