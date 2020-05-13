Michael Jackson musical postpones its Broadway debut

A stage musical about Michael Jackson has pushed its Broadway debut until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Preview performances of “MJ” are now set to begin in March 2021 at the Neil Simon Theatre. The musical - previously called “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” - was to start performances July 6.

The musical is inspired by Jackson’s life and music. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage is writing the book, using Jackson’s vast catalog of songs.

Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph and Ephraim Sykes will star as Jackson.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.