Michael Glaspie bound over in connection to death of Tristan Glaspie

A man in Jackson has been bound over as charged, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Michael Delmar Glaspie, born Feb. 2, 1991, is charged with felony murder and child abuse in the first degree. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of life in the department of corrections.

Glaspie was charged with killing his 2-month-old son and was arraigned back in July on charges of open murder and child abuse in the first degree.

Jackson County Undersheriff Chris Kuhl said deputies were called to Henry Ford Allegiance hospital on June 8 for a report of a 2-month-old boy who wasn't breathing.

Doctors told deputies that the child had life-threatening inuries. The child was taken to Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor where he died from his injuries.

Glaspie was arrested on June 27.

News 10 obtained court documents this past summer, that showed how severe the alleged abuse was, but family and friends said there was more to the story and that the charges against Glaspie didn't add up.

"It blew me away there’s no way,” Jason Stoddard, a close friend of Glaspie said.

Glaspie has two older sons that Stoddard says he adores and they adore him.

“He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. He does like all of the YMCA stuff. You know, baseball, football, coaching with his kids. Everything he posts on Facebook is about his kids,” Stoddard said.

According to the court documents, prosecutors described the alleged abuse to the 2-month-old as violent and tragic.

Police say Glaspie was taking care of the child for two and a half hours before the injury occurred. The baby had more than two injuries both old and new from blunt force trauma, rib fractures and a spinal compression fracture to name a few. He died a couple of days later. Prosecutors say the child was severely abused and the injuries were horrific.

Family and friends disagree and say there’s more to the story. The child was born prematurely, had medical concerns from birth and frequent visits to the doctor.

“Mike’s wrongfully accused. He should very much be at home mourning the loss of his kid and he’s not. He’s sitting in jail," someone who knew Glaspie said.

A Circuit Court Pretrial date will be scheduled in Judge Susan B. Jordan's court room, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.