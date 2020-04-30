Mich. Legislature doesn’t extend Gov’s virus emergency order

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has refused to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration. It also voted Thursday to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s authority and actions to combat the pandemic. The step came as hundreds of conservative activists, including some who were openly carrying guns, returned to the Capitol to denounce Whitmer’s stay-at-home measure. Whitmer wanted lawmakers to extend her emergency declaration by 28 days. It expires late Thursday. But at the same time, she has said the state of emergency will continue regardless because of another law giving her broad powers to act.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

