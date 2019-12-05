MiStore open Saturday for a unique shopping experience

The state's surplus store is opening for one day for walk-ins interested in computers, phones, cameras, jewelry and other items.

This semi-annual event has become a must-attend and a favorite for Michiganders to shop at.

The sale is on Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon in Lansing.

It's called the MiStore and it has a large inventory of items and property seized by the police like sporting goods, musical equipment and tools.

Also items voluntarily surrendered will be up for purchase along with surplus property from local colleges and government agencies.

To learn more and see some of the items available, check out the state's surplus website.

Payments can be made with cash or credit cards.

And, all items are sold as is, no loading assistance will be available, and no returns or refunds will be accepted.

