Merrily into holiday debt we go.

A new holiday spending survey out today from Union Bank finds 1-in-3 Americans will go into debt this holiday season, and they say it will take them six months to pay it off.

Three in four are concerned they will over-spend, and four in ten say they feel pressured to spend money on people they don't want to during the holidays.

Likely because of that, half of Americans say they will spend less in January to compensate.

