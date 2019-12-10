"Merriam-Webster" announces word of the year

Merriam-Webster has chosen its 2019 Word of the Year.

The word "they" has been named the Word of the Year, but not for it's long-standing usage as a pronoun for multiple people, but instead it was chosen for its use as a non-binary pronoun.

The dictionary said that it added the word's use as a non-binary pronoun to the definition back in September, which is around the same time that singer Sam Smith asked to be referred to using pronouns "they" and "them."

Searches for the non-binary definition of "they" have gone up by 313% in the last year.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.